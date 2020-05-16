Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Franco Nevada comprises about 3.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,160,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,611,000 after acquiring an additional 505,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,639,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,275,000 after acquiring an additional 232,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,065. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $152.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 156.94, a PEG ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

