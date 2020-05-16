Beddow Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies makes up 2.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 68,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Kassling bought 10,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,084.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. 790,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.