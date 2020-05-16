Beddow Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Baidu comprises 0.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 441.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Baidu by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 116.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

