Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,480 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for approximately 3.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
BUD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 1,831,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $102.70.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
