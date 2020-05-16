Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,480 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for approximately 3.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

BUD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 1,831,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

