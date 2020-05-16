Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,102 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,102 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,584. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

