Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 61,727 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 61,727 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

CLR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,091. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.56. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In related news, CEO William B. Berry acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

