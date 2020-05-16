Beddow Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forty Seven during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $183,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 196,905 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $18,650,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,601 shares of company stock valued at $30,609,233 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV remained flat at $$95.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40. Forty Seven Inc has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTSV shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Forty Seven from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

