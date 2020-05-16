Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $531,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 668.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $24,294,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,753,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,910,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,409,000 after buying an additional 188,938 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

CSCO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. 22,375,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.