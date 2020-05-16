Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 364.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Longbow Research lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.78. 3,405,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,483. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.06.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.