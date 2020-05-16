BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.02

BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $1.50. BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 500,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

