Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Metzler set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.70 ($33.37).

GBF stock traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Thursday, reaching €13.42 ($15.60). The stock had a trading volume of 271,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,878. Bilfinger has a one year low of €12.64 ($14.70) and a one year high of €35.32 ($41.07). The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $551.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

