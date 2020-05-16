Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €17.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GBF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Metzler set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.70 ($33.37).

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Shares of Bilfinger stock traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €13.42 ($15.60). 271,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,878. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of €12.64 ($14.70) and a 1 year high of €35.32 ($41.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of €15.58 and a 200-day moving average of €26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.