Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBF. Metzler set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.70 ($33.37).

Bilfinger stock traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €13.42 ($15.60). 271,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.64. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of €12.64 ($14.70) and a 52-week high of €35.32 ($41.07). The company has a market cap of $551.99 million and a P/E ratio of 22.33.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

