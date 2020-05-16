BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,191.28% and a negative return on equity of 423.10%.

BCDA traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

BCDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioCardia in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

