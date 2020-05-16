Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $237.10 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $237.10 or 0.02535066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BX Thailand, Coinone and Cryptopia. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.36 billion and approximately $2.91 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,352.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00637618 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012984 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,408,900 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, DSX, FCoin, Instant Bitex, Gatecoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Exmo, Altcoin Trader, CoinFalcon, Coinsquare, EXX, Coinbase Pro, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Bibox, B2BX, Bitso, BitForex, Coinfloor, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Korbit, BTC Markets, UEX, Zaif, ChaoEX, BTCC, CoinEx, Bittylicious, Kraken, Bitstamp, Cryptomate, Bitsane, CPDAX, WEX, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi, Koineks, Coindeal, BitMarket, Huobi, Koinex, Livecoin, Binance, Sistemkoin, GOPAX, Bleutrade, Mercado Bitcoin, bitFlyer, Coinbe, Stocks.Exchange, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, Kucoin, Allcoin, Kuna, Zebpay, OKCoin International, Exrates, WazirX, ABCC, Graviex, QuadrigaCX, Koinim, Bitbank, BTC Trade UA, QBTC, CEX.IO, Poloniex, Coinone, CoinEgg, YoBit, BX Thailand, C2CX, MBAex, Ovis, Cryptohub, ACX, BiteBTC, Mercatox, Bittrex, Crex24, HBUS, Liqui, Iquant, OTCBTC, DragonEX, xBTCe, COSS, BitBay, Upbit, Bithumb, cfinex, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Liquid, Bitfinex, Bisq, OKEx, Trade By Trade, Buda, Indodax, Coinrail, CoinExchange, Bit2C, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, IDCM, CoinTiger, Tidex, Independent Reserve, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Braziliex, Coinhub, Bitinka, Coinsuper, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, BigONE, RightBTC and SouthXchange. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

