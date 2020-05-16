Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Tops $103.00 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $103.00 million and $7.11 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Crex24, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003684 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000611 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Exrates, Bithumb, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, CoinBene, Crex24, Huobi, Indodax, Coinnest, YoBit, Binance, BtcTrade.im and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.