Bitcoin Gold Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40.42 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $157.91 million and $40.42 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $9.02 or 0.00096250 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Negocie Coins, Gate.io and BitFlip.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00454295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00056484 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001119 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMarket, Kucoin, Ovis, Vebitcoin, Exrates, Huobi, Bitsane, Graviex, Zebpay, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Bitfinex, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Braziliex, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb, Koineks, Bitinka, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Instant Bitex, Coinone, Negocie Coins, DSX, Binance, Exmo, Bitlish, CEX.IO, YoBit, Coinnest, Sistemkoin, QuadrigaCX, Korbit, OKEx, C2CX, BitFlip, TDAX, Indodax, Crex24 and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

