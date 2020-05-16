BitRewards (BIT) Achieves Market Cap of $8,492.02

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 39.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One BitRewards token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $8,492.02 and approximately $16.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00446047 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00150701 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015491 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007492 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005455 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000364 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000435 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitRewards Profile

BitRewards (BIT) is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

