BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded up $15.53 on Friday, reaching $513.73. 5,957,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.50 and a 200-day moving average of $487.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.91.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

