BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:BLK traded up $15.53 on Friday, reaching $513.73. 5,957,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.50 and a 200-day moving average of $487.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81.
In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.91.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.