Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Releases Earnings Results

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

BDR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,339. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Separately, TheStreet cut Blonder Tongue Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

