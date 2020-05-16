B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.37. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.624 dividend. This is a boost from B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (BMRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.