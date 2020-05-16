BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

BHOOY stock remained flat at $$69.30 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $87.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.95.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

