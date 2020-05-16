Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lowered by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Booking worth $34,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,730.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,384.31. 602,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,008. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,382.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,753.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

