Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of continued top-line growth in first-quarter 2020 on strong shipments and depletions growth. Depletions benefited from major innovations, quality of products and strong brands alongside solid sales execution and support from distributors. Gains in Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea and Dogfish Head brands also aided growth. Going forward, the Truly, Twisted Tea and Dogfish Head brands remain its key priorities. However, the company delivered top and bottom line miss and soft margins in the first quarter, owing to the impacts of coronavirus. It witnessed significant reduction in keg demand from the on-premise channel, and higher labor and safety-related costs at its breweries. Citing the evolving situation due to the pandemic, it has withdrawn its guidance for 2020.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAM. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.38.

SAM traded down $4.05 on Tuesday, reaching $499.95. 127,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.67. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $515.56. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total value of $1,443,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.49, for a total transaction of $666,831.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,488.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,038 shares of company stock valued at $46,436,998. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

