Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $505.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of continued top-line growth in first-quarter 2020 on strong shipments and depletions growth. Depletions benefited from major innovations, quality of products and strong brands alongside solid sales execution and support from distributors. Gains in Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea and Dogfish Head brands also aided growth. Going forward, the Truly, Twisted Tea and Dogfish Head brands remain its key priorities. However, the company delivered top and bottom line miss and soft margins in the first quarter, owing to the impacts of coronavirus. It witnessed significant reduction in keg demand from the on-premise channel, and higher labor and safety-related costs at its breweries. Citing the evolving situation due to the pandemic, it has withdrawn its guidance for 2020.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $402.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $446.38.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $4.05 on Tuesday, hitting $499.95. 127,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,121. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $515.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.77 and its 200 day moving average is $384.67.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.49, for a total transaction of $666,831.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,488.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,038 shares of company stock worth $46,436,998 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9,940.0% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

