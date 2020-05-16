Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $505.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of continued top-line growth in first-quarter 2020 on strong shipments and depletions growth. Depletions benefited from major innovations, quality of products and strong brands alongside solid sales execution and support from distributors. Gains in Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea and Dogfish Head brands also aided growth. Going forward, the Truly, Twisted Tea and Dogfish Head brands remain its key priorities. However, the company delivered top and bottom line miss and soft margins in the first quarter, owing to the impacts of coronavirus. It witnessed significant reduction in keg demand from the on-premise channel, and higher labor and safety-related costs at its breweries. Citing the evolving situation due to the pandemic, it has withdrawn its guidance for 2020.”

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAM. MKM Partners cut Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $446.38.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $4.05 on Tuesday, reaching $499.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,121. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $515.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total value of $374,112.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,038 shares of company stock worth $46,436,998 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.