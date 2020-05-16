Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,291,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,029,426. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,426 shares of company stock worth $795,685. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

