Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.51. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $173.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.63.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

