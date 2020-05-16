BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get BPOST SA/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Main First Bank raised shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY remained flat at $$6.67 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. BPOST SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BPOST SA/ADR (BPOSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BPOST SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPOST SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.