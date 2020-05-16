Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
BNTGF remained flat at $$44.09 during midday trading on Friday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26.
Brenntag Company Profile
