Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTGF remained flat at $$44.09 during midday trading on Friday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

