Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post $1.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Akamai Technologies posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $108.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.