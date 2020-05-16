Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.58. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $22.98. 2,631,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,583. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

