Brokerages Anticipate Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $946.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will report $946.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $971.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $932.30 million. Jeld-Wen reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jeld-Wen.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,326 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,178,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,669 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,966,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 990,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,316,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,140,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.84. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jeld-Wen (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.