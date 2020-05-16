Brokerages Expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to post sales of $245.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.49 million. Antero Midstream posted sales of $255.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year sales of $991.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.72 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $943.38 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 977.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 132,888 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,978,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,375 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 89.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 660,942 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,135. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.07%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

