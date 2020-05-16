Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.66). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $19,955,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,973,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.82. 58,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.65 and a current ratio of 14.65. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

