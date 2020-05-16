Brokerages Expect Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) to Post ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Niu Technologies an industry rank of 200 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st.

NASDAQ NIU traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,613. The company has a market cap of $664.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

