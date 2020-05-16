Brokerages Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target at $10.91

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS ARESF traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.04. 621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

