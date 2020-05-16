Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price at $315.47

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $6.19 on Monday, reaching $260.41. 2,165,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.20. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.