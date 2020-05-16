Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price at $315.47

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.47.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AVGO traded down $6.19 on Monday, reaching $260.41. 2,165,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.20. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
