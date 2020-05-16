BT Group’s (BTGOF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BTGOF remained flat at $$1.30 during trading on Friday. 43,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,759. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BT Group in the first quarter worth $167,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

