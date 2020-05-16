Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,660 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth $44,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,614,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,585. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $265.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

