Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,832 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 232.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,783 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $125,316,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,632,000 after buying an additional 1,095,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,656,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,683,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

