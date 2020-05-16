Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,935 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.99. 9,163,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

