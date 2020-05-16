Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,728 Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.74.

NYSE:HUM traded up $12.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.22. 960,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,680. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.36 and a 200 day moving average of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $398.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

