Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 2,037 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,251,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,744,000 after purchasing an additional 613,557 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,678,000 after buying an additional 356,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,197,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,352,000 after buying an additional 175,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,947,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after buying an additional 233,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,899,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,285,000 after acquiring an additional 664,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,026. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

