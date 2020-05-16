Buckingham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 55,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,039,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,588. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

