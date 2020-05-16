Buckingham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,050 shares of company stock worth $21,677,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,603. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.