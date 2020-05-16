Buckingham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,152. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

