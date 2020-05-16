Buckingham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $113.49. 789,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,315. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.63.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

