Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,009 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,892,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,590,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,976,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,172,000 after buying an additional 127,297 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $247.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,882. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average of $237.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

