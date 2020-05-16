Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $951,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

IWO traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.36. 682,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,801. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $226.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

